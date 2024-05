ADVERTISEMENT

Nonprofit organization Rewiring America has rolled out Electric Creatives, a new initiative to help entertainment professionals use electric options in film and television.

The new initiative works with studios, creators and producers to switch from fossil fuel-powered appliances to greener, electric ones. Through the initiative, Rewiring America experts and researchers will help productions green their sets and reduce costs by identifying discounts and incentives for electric appliances, offer tailored consumer research insights, surface thought leadership opportunities for productions and creatives and help deliver electric appliances to sets.

“We have a generational opportunity to take action where we live and where we work,” said Stacey Abrams, senior council for Rewiring America. “Creators in film, TV, and digital media hold enormous cultural influence. They have the ability to use their platform to show viewers what is possible and accessible, without losing quality or ease. We create change when it makes sense and cents — and this initiative can help drive that progress.”

To kick off the initiative, Rewiring America has worked with Scott Brothers Entertainment and JUMA Entertainment to incorporate electric appliances into their shows, including Celebrity IOU and Secret Celebrity Renovation.

“As the energy landscape continues to shift away from fossil fuels, the future of home technology lies in electrification,” said Jonathan Scott, co-founder of Scott Brothers Entertainment. “Viewers look to our programs for guidance on making their homes as happy and healthy as possible. By modeling sustainable and efficient technology such as induction ranges in our renovations, our hope is that viewers take notice and realize that these technologies are accessible to everyone. Electric Creatives is a great reminder to the entertainment industry that we have the reach and the platform to normalize sustainable technology and help educate folks on practical steps they can take to join us in reducing our carbon footprints.”

“We don’t go electric at the speed we need without culture change—The Fast and The Furious franchise switching to electric vehicles, home reno shows installing shiny new electric appliances and your favorite TV chefs cooking on the best stoves available, which just happen to be induction,” said Rewriting America CEO Ari Matusiak. “We’re thrilled to offer our research, insight and market transforming power to help leading creatives do real, measurable things that will bring emissions down.”

“We’ve already saved productions tens of thousands of dollars by going electric,” said Brock Benefiel, who directs the Electric Creatives campaign. “Upgrading to electric appliances also looks better on screen and makes sets safe. We’re happy every time we can help a show or film take a step towards the all-electric future.”