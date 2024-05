ADVERTISEMENT

Canada’s CBC has unveiled its programming slate for the 2024-25 season, featuring over 40 original series and specials from Canadian storytellers, 14 brand-new local news FAST channels and more.

The news channels will serve Calgary, Edmonton, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, the North, Nova Scotia, Ottawa, PEI, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Windsor. CBC NEWS BC and CBC NEWS Toronto have launched.

The investigative series The Fifth Estate is celebrating its 50th anniversary this fall with a special project to address the decline in local journalism across Canada. Also on the news and current affairs slate are Marketplace, The National, Power & Politics, Canada Tonight, About That with Andrew Chang and Rosemary Barton Live.

CBC and CBC Gem are premiering three new comedy series: North of North, Small Achievable Goals and Snotty Nose Rez Kids. Returning comedies and festivals include This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Son of a Critch, You’re My Hero, Halifax Comedy Fest, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and The New Wave of Standup.

New original drama series set to premiere are Saint-Pierre and Plan B, while Allegiance, Heartland, Murdoch Mysteries, Skymed and Wild Cards are returning.

The all-new Locals Welcome heads up the factual slate, while returning titles include Bollywed, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Dragons’ Den, Family Feud Canada, The Great Canadian Baking Show, Still Standing and Stuff the British Stole.

Paid in Full and The Knowing are two new original documentary series coming to the network. Returning documentary formats and series are Canada’s a Drag, The Passionate Eye and The Nature of Things.

CBC Kids will continue to share new programming for kids and tweens across all platforms this upcoming year, including over 500 hours of ad-free programming on CBC Gem. Returning series include Mini-Jon and Mini-Maple, Jeremy & Jazzy, Bestest Day Ever with My Best Friend!, Macy Murdoch and The Bravest Knight.

CBC will cover the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, featuring live broadcasts and over 3,000 hours of content. It will also cover the Paralympic Games Paris 2024 later in the summer.

International series on the slate include The Dry Gem, Big Zuu’s 12 Meals in 12 Hours and The Secrets of Prince Andrew.

The network will also cover a host of award shows, such as the Inspire Awards, Polaris Music Prize, The Legacy Awards, Scotiabank Giller Prize, The Juno Awards and The Canadian Screen Awards.