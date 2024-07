ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh TV Festival brought to you by Screen Scotland has revealed the program for the 2024 event, which opens with a debate on the future of TV.

Three key themes thread through the program: social mobility and class; holding power to account; addressing the current state of the U.K. TV industry, as the festival asks “Where Do We Go From Here?”

Other key topics include the challenges of reporting on Gaza, compliance and duty of care in factual drama and the freelancer crisis.

The festival will also celebrate creativity, storytelling and television as a vital cultural force.

Confirmed speakers include: Charlotte Moore, chief content officer of the BBC; Anne Mensah, VP of content at Netflix; Kevin Lygo, managing director for media and entertainment at ITV; Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4; Ben Frow, chief content officer at Channel 5; Chris Bird, U.K. managing director for Prime Video; Liam Keelan, VP of original programming in Europe and Africa at Disney+; Beatrice Springborn, president of Universal International Studios and UCP; Rachel Ghiazza, chief content officer at Audible; Robert Schildhouse, president of BritBox North America and general manager of BritBox International; Álex de la Iglesia, CEO of Pokeepsie; Jane Tranter, founder and CEO of Bad Wolf; Nicola Shindler, CEO of Quay Street Productions; Andy Harries, chief executive and co-founder of Left Bank Pictures; Nicola Howson, managing director of Studio 99; Jane Root, CEO of Nutopia; David Olusoga, historian, writer, broadcaster, presenter and filmmaker; Jeff Pope, screenwriter and producer; Sue Vertue, CEO of Hartswood Films; Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, creators and writers on Blue Lights; Tony Schumacher, creator and writer on The Responder; Ade Adepitan, presenter and Paralympian; Jack Rooke, comedian and writer on Big Boys; Sophie Willan, comedian and writer of Alma’s Not Normal; Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, chef and broadcaster; Kiell Smith-Bynoe, actor and writer; James Graham; playwright and dramatist; will.i.am, multiplatinum music artist, TV producer, reality TV coach and tech entrepreneur; Warren Littlefield, multi-award-winning producer; Andy Wilman, executive producer of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm; and Carol Vorderman, broadcaster, writer and campaigner

Creative director of the festival, Rowan Woods, and advisory chair, Harjeet Chhokar, said: “We’re so proud to reveal the lineup for this year’s festival. Conversations had in Edinburgh reverberate internationally, setting the agenda and leading the conversation for the rest of the year. It’s a program that revels in the full range of work being made for television, as well as lifting the lid on vital conversations around class in the industry and the role of television in holding power to account. In the face of a difficult year, it’s also a celebration of creativity and storytelling and the vital cultural impact of TV.”

The festival will once again take place at the EICC in Edinburgh from 2 p.m. on August 20 to 2 p.m. on August 23.