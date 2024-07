ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcaster, writer and campaigner Carol Vorderman will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart at the 2024 Edinburgh TV Festival brought to you by Screen Scotland.

Vorderman made a name for herself when she started her TV career in 1982 as the maths genius on Countdown, working with the late Richard Whitely for 22 years and then with Des Lynam and Des O’Connor until she left in 2008. Vorderman was awarded an MBE in 2000 for her services to broadcasting. Vorderman currently hosts a weekly radio show on LBC, the daily quiz podcast Perfect 10, the Pride of Britain Awards and is now also known for her political activism.

For the Alternative MacTaggart, Vorderman will bring her experience in TV and frontline of social media campaigning to her address at this year’s Festival. She will then be interviewed in more detail to discuss the themes of her speech.

Vorderman said: “I feel honored to have been asked to be this year’s Alternative MacTaggart speaker. As our industry transitions, there is much to discuss. 42 years on the box, hosting shows for all channels, it’s been an interesting life! I choose to live a life outside of the media thrall of London and I live without apology. Beware the post-menopausal woman who doesn’t give a damn! I’ll see you in Edinburgh.”

The TV Festival creative director, Rowan Woods, and advisory chair, Harj Chhokar, commented: “This year’s Alternative MacTaggart will be delivered by a true TV legend. Since making her debut on Countdown, the first ever program on Channel 4, Carol Vorderman MBE has been part of the DNA of the U.K. television industry and a mainstay of our screens. She is also a funny, fearless and ferocious commentator on everything from politics to social mobility, sexism and education. We know her Alternative MacTaggart is going to be one of the must-see events of this year’s festival.”