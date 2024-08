ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s delegates for the four programs run by The TV Foundation, the charitable umbrella of the Edinburgh TV Festival, have been unveiled.

The new program Changemakers, for those from broadcasters, streamers, Indies and the freelance world who want to find new ways to get more programs with climate storytelling to viewers, will launch at this year’s festival with ten delegates. The inaugural delegation includes Nial Flanagan, a senior producer at ITV Daytime; Monica Garnsey, an executive producer at the BBC; Tim Hancock a commissioning editor for documentaries and factual entertainment at Channel 4; Joe Hullait, a commissioning executive for comedy at Channel 4; Kate O’Hara, head of development at Duck Soup Films; Tom Price, a senior development producer at Studio Lambert; Dani Rayner, director of marketing planning and operations for EMEA at Netflix; Danusia Samal, a freelance actor, writer and campaigner; Martin Trickey, group head of digital at Warner Bros. International; and Louise Turner, commissioning editor for film fund at Channel 4 News for ITN.

The ReConnect program will return for the second year to support individuals who are returning to the TV industry after time away. This year’s cohort includes Rubia Dar, a producer/director and edit producer; screenwriter Chris Lindsay; development producer Chabris Napier-Lawrence; digital content strategist Shah Nawaz; and science documentary-maker Catherine Wyler.

Ones to Watch, founded 30 years ago, brings together the industry’s rising stars and provides the chance to attend inspiring sessions and creative debate, along with networking opportunities. Of the final 25 selected, 76 percent are women; 52 percent are from Black, Asian and other ethnic minority backgrounds; and 32 percent have a disability.

For The Network, a free entry-level access program for anyone who is ready to start a career in television, 50 delegates were selected. They will be able to take part in workshops with TV industry teams.

Across this year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, Ones to Watch and The Network delegates will be attending specially programmed sessions, including a BBC Studios Drama Productions Workshop: Eastenders Live Read with cast veterans Perry Fenwick and Emma Barton (Billy and Honey Mitchell), MultiStory Media and Channel 4.0 Live Pitch with GK Barry, Channel 4 Random Acts Live Pitch and a CNN Live News Workshop.

“We’re delighted to welcome over 100 TV Foundation delegates to the Festival this year,” said Gemma Bradshaw, programs director. “Every single person on our programs is bringing a new energy to the industry. Whether it’s our new entrants taking part in The Network or our industry leaders on Changemakers, we have an incredible range of talented people joining us, and we can’t wait to see what happens when they all come together.”