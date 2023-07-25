Claudia Winkleman to Be Honored at Edinburgh TV Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

Presenter, broadcaster and journalist Claudia Winkleman is to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at this year’s TV Awards at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Winkleman is being recognized for her work spanning 30 years. She has presented some of TV’s most popular shows, including Channel 4’s The Piano and the BBC’s The Traitors, along with the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Winkleman will also appear at the festival in an exclusive In Conversation with broadcaster Kirsty Young to discuss her career and highlights of the last three decades.

Winkleman said: “I am humbled and honored to accept this Outstanding Achievement Award. I am ridiculously lucky and work with extraordinary people, so this is actually for them and not for me. To be able to discuss cloaks, the foxtrot and pianos with the greatest interviewer on earth makes me incredibly happy.”

Winkleman will be at the TV Festival in Edinburgh to receive her Award at the TV Awards event hosted by comedian Jordan Gray on August 24.