Chernobyl, Years & Years Up for Edinburgh TV Festival Awards

The Edinburgh TV Festival (ETF), brought to you by YouTube and Freeview, has revealed the shortlist for its TV Awards, which features contenders this year such as Chernobyl, Years & Years and The Crown.

The comedy category shortlist includes Feel Good, GameFace and Mum through to Defending the Guilty, Sex Education and Stath Lets Flats.

The drama category features Chernobyl, Years & Years, The End of the F***ing World, Elizabeth is Missing, The Crown and Giri/Haji.

International drama nominees are Upright, Euphoria, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Agatha Raisin, Game of Thrones and Succession.

Regarding factual programming, up for the award are Belson: Our Story, 63Up, Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer, Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming, The Family Secret and For Sama.

Production company of the year will be a battle between Big Talk, ITN Productions, MultiStory Media, RED Production Company, Remarkable Television and SISTER, while small indies facing off are Alaska, Big Deal Films, Chalkboard, Firecrest Films, Red Sky Productions and The Connected Set.

The Breakthrough talent acknowledges Aisling Bea, Mae Martin, Micheal Ward, Mirren Mack, Naomie Ackie and Tobi King Bakare.

In the on-demand category, there are Britbox UK, Marquee TV and Disney+ joining All 4 and Now TV.

This year sees a new, one-off category: creativity in crisis which recognizes the content that has emerged at such a moment of crisis as seen in 2020. Nominees include the Sky News documentary 8 minutes and 46 seconds, A Day in the Life of Coronavirus Britain from Candour Productions for Channel 4, Bitesize Scotland Daily from BBC Scotland, Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe from Broke & Bones for BBC Two, Gardener’s World from BBC Studios for BBC Two, Get Well Soon: Coronavirus Special for iPlayer from Kindle Entertainment, Grayson’s Art Club Swan Films for Channel 4, History Hit Live by History Hit and Little Dot Studios for YouTube, Hospital: Fighting Covid-19 from Label1 for BBC Two, Shelf Isolation from IWC Media for BBC Scotland Channel, The Martin Lewis Money Show: A Coronavirus Special Live from MultiStory Media for ITV and The Big Night In from BBC Studios for BBC One.

The Edinburgh TV Awards will be held on November 18.