HBO Max & Aaron Sorkin Align for West Wing Special

HBO Max and The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin have partnered to bring the original cast of the drama series together for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme will also participate in the special, which will debut on the streaming service this fall. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will feature a theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The creative team and cast organized the production in order to raise awareness for and support the mission of When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama that was founded to increase participation in every election in America.

Among The West Wing stars participating in the special and reprising their roles for the episode are Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen. The special will also include a message from Michelle Obama, the participation of the original series cast members and special guests from the worlds of public service and the arts. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will shoot over multiple days at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in early October.

In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote.

Sorkin said: “Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said: “With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time. Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains but also helps ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”