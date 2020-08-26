The Kaiju Score Series in the Works

ADVERTISEMENT

AfterShock Comics’ upcoming comic book series The Kaiju Score is set to be adapted for a feature film through a deal negotiated by Rive Gauche Television, among others.

The Kaiju Score comes from writer James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol). The action thriller will be published on November 25 by Aftershock Comics.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with Tony Shaw, who brought the property into Sony Pictures. AfterShock Comics’ Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce. Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Sony Pictures’ Drew Reed and Jake Bauman were instrumental in the deal, as was Rive Gauche Television with Steve Burkow of Ziffren, Brittenham, who negotiated on behalf of AfterShock.