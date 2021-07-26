The Kaiju Score Adaptation in the Works

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian and Mark Gunn are set to write the screenplay for Sony Pictures’ The Kaiju Score, based on the AfterShock Comics’ comic book series.

The plot is being kept under wraps for the adaptation of the comic book series, which was created by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol). Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the TV series, along with Tony Shaw, who initially brought the property into Sony. AfterShock Media’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce.

Jiao Chen is overseeing the project for Sony Pictures. Rive Gauche negotiated the deal with Sony Pictures on behalf of AfterShock Media.