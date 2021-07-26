Monday, July 26, 2021
The Kaiju Score Adaptation in the Works

Chelsea Regan 6 hours ago Top Stories


Brian and Mark Gunn are set to write the screenplay for Sony Pictures’ The Kaiju Score, based on the AfterShock Comics’ comic book series.

The plot is being kept under wraps for the adaptation of the comic book series, which was created by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and artist Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol). Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch are producing the TV series, along with Tony Shaw, who initially brought the property into Sony. AfterShock Media’s Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer will also produce.

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the managing editor of World Screen. She can be reached at cregan@worldscreen.com.

