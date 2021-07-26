Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

Monday, July 26, 2021
The ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) highlight Before We Die, produced by Eagle Eye Drama for Channel 4, is based on the Swedish series of the same name, this time starring Lesley Sharp as detective Hannah Laing. 

The mystery thriller Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles follows the iconic detective from London to St. Petersburg, where he hunts down Jack the Ripper. “The drama unfolds in stunning locations in 19th-century Russia,” says Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDFE. 

A children’s series, Hoodie tells a superhero story centered on a boy with a special talent for parkour. 

“We are very much looking forward to participating in MIPCOM and seeing many of our colleagues and friends from the industry again,” adds Burcksen. 











