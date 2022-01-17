Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

Monday, January 17, 2022
World Screen 9 hours ago Top Stories


The drama thriller The Window on ZDF Enterprises’ (ZDFE) slate explores what happens behind the scenes in the world of soccer, centering on a teenage standout during the transfer window.

A factual highlight, Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall follows the primatologist’s efforts to create the largest chimp sanctuary in Africa.

From the ZDFE.junior department, School of Roars “helps children prepare for school life by exploring a child’s first year through our mini monsters,” says Fred Burcksen, president and CEO of ZDFE.

Burcksen adds, “Let’s all join forces to get our industry up and running again!”











