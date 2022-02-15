Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
The ZDF Enterprises highlight White Night, a murder mystery, centers on a family dealing with an imbalance of power.

“The unique plot twists and memorable characters of this original Québec series will move and engage audiences worldwide,” says Fred Burcksen, president and CEO.

The documentary Going Circular details the concept of a system that eliminates waste and saves the planet’s resources.

The kids’ film Shorty and the Legend of the Enchanted Reef focuses on courage and friendship.

“Our highlights are guaranteed to find a place in the hearts of your viewers,” Burcksen notes.











