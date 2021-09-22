Wednesday, September 22, 2021
ZDF Enterprises Unveils MIPCOM Slate

Jamie Stalcup


ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE) has unveiled its lineup of new titles for MIPCOM, with the sports drama The Window among its highlights.

The Window, which will have a Market Screening on October 11, explores the machinations that go on behind the scenes of professional football by focusing on a cast of players, agents, club owners, administrators and journalists.

Also in ZDFE’s MIPCOM drama catalog, Agatha Christie’s Hjerson centers on the detective conceived by Christie’s fictional writer Ariadne Oliver. Based on the eponymous Swedish noir series, Before We Die follows detective Hannah Laing after she discovers her estranged son is an undercover informant in a brutal murder investigation. Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles, meanwhile, gives a Russian spin to the stories of the world’s most famous investigator.

ZDFE also has three new factual titles on its MIPCOM slate, including Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, which was filmed over 30 years to cover Goodall’s journey in creating the largest chimp sanctuary in Africa. Season two of Ancient Superstructures, focusing on the Louvre, Angkor Wat and the Hagia Sophia, and Underworld, exploring caves in five international locations, will also be presented.

A new game show, Surprise, Supervise! The Prism is a Dancer Show, is on ZDFE’s slate as well. It reveals the embarrassing photos and posts from audience members’ social media.

For children’s content, ZDFE has School of Roars, Scream Street, Zoom—The White Dolphin and The MuscleteersSchool of Roars helps children prepare for their first year of school. Based on the books by Tommy Donbavand, Scream Street focuses on community spirit through a world made up of zombies, vampires, mummies, witches and monsters. Zoom—The White Dolphin, originally a French series in the ’70s, sees Yann go on exciting underwater adventures with his dolphin friend, Zoom. The Muscleteers encourages helping and being there for each other.











