Eddie Murphy Pacts with Amazon Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios has signed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Eddie Murphy to develop original movie projects with the potential to star.

Murphy has starred in multiple $100 million-grossing pictures over the past three decades, from Beverly Hills Cop to Daddy Day Care. He recently portrayed the legendary underground comic personality Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name. Murphy is set to produce and star in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”