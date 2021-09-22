Magnify Media Expands Sales Team

ADVERTISEMENT

Magnify Media has appointed Anthony Appell as head of sales and co-productions.

This appointment is part of Magnify Media’s expansion, made possible due to its access to Plimsoll Productions’ resources and infrastructure after it was acquired by Plimsoll a year ago. Prior to this appointment, Appell was head of presales and co-productions consultant for ViacomCBS Networks International in the U.K.

In that role, Appell was responsible for the global co-production Story of the Songs for C5 and REELZ in the U.S. Other roles he has held include director of Twofour Rights, VP of sales at Zodiak Rights and senior sales executive at Channel 4 International and ITV Studios.

Andrea Jackson, CEO of Magnify Media, said: “Anthony is a well-respected and seasoned sales executive with a deep knowledge and understanding of a vast array of genres—everything from formats to docuseries to natural history. He’s the perfect addition to help lead our efforts as we continue to expand our global team.”