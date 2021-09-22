Netflix Acquires Roald Dahl Story Company

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), home to iconic IP such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Roald Dahl has sold 300 million books that have been translated into 63 languages. He has created such characters as Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits.

At Netflix, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Academy Award nominee Phil Johnston are working on a series based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Netflix is also working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

Netflix’s representative said: “We’re excited to continue the close working relationships established by RDSC with existing rights holders, publishing, theater and entertainment partners, and many others to protect and grow the great legacy of these beloved stories.

“There is a moment in James and the Giant Peach when the Ladybird says, ‘We are now about to visit the most marvelous places and see the most wonderful things!’ The Centipede replies, ‘There is no knowing what we shall see!’ Netflix and the Roald Dahl Story Company share a deep love of storytelling and a growing, global fan base. Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to write multiple new chapters of these beloved stories, delighting children and adults around the world for generations to come.”