Spotlight: FilmRise

Friday, January 14, 2022
FilmRise is highlighting long-running programs such as the crime show Forensic Files and the cooking series Hell’s Kitchen, hosted by Gordon Ramsay.

The new original Spanish-language feature film Dark Blood is also on the slate. The film stars John Leguizamo and is directed by Harold Trompetero.

“FilmRise will continue to grow and expand our Spanish-language content offerings and distribution footprint in North America and in LatAm, which is rapidly embracing FAST and AVOD,” says Melissa Wohl, senior VP and head of sales.

“2022 will be a very exciting year of growth for us,” adds Wohl.











