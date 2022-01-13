Fresh Meat Secures North American Deals

Friday, January 14, 2022
Kristin Brzoznowski 1 day ago Top Stories


All3Media International has clinched new deals for the comedic drama Fresh Meat, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a live retrospective event at London’s BFI this month.

AVOD deals have been signed in the U.S. and Canada with The Roku Channel and Tubi. Crackle also secured AVOD rights in the U.S., where the show is additionally available on Prime Video.

For its anniversary celebration, all six cast alumni—Jack Whitehall, Charlotte Ritchie, Zawe Ashton, Joe Thomas, Kimberley Nixon and Greg McHugh—and the show’s creators will be attending an in-person discussion and screening at London’s BFI.











