Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

MarVista Entertainment’s A Unicorn for Christmas features a young girl who finds a pony whose horn and powers only she can see.

Candy Coated Christmas stars celebrity chef Ree Drummond as Molly, who must decide whether or not to sell her late mother’s home. “This year’s titles provide the levity, comedy, joy and family spirit that are needed across the globe,” Michol Hatwan, VP of distribution, says of the festive films.

The thriller Girls Getaway Gone Wrong follows as a girls’ trip is ruined when they become suspects in another vacationer’s death.

Hatwan notes that “MarVista continues to build a sustainable model for independent films to meet the viewer appetite for high-quality movies.”











