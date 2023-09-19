FOX Entertainment Global Unveils MIPCOM Program Slate

ADVERTISEMENT

FOX Entertainment Global has unveiled its MIPCOM program slate, which includes content owned and produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global and TMZ.

The roster of tape and format titles includes Snake Oil, FOX Alternative Entertainment’s all-new game show launching on FOX on September 27. Hosted by David Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett, contestants are pitched unique products by entrepreneurs and must decide which are real and which are fake.

Also on the unscripted slate are FOX Alternative Entertainment’s singing competition series The Masked Singer; Studio Ramsay Global’s Next Level Chef; and the documentary specials TMZ Investigates: Gilgo Beach Serial Murders: Missed Warning Signs, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: Divorce & Despair and TMZ Presents: Tragically Viral.

The FOX Entertainment Global fall catalog also features the animated comedy Krapopolis, from creator and executive producer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), as well as the animated series Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm (Mad Men, Top Gun: Maverick). Bother produced by Bento Box.

The single-camera comedy Animal Control, starring and executive produced by Joel McHale, is on the scripted slate as well. It is FOX’s first wholly owned live-action comedy.

FOX Entertainment Global plans to unveil more than 20 made-for-platform movies this fall from MarVista and Bento Box. MarVista’s new holiday films include Rescuing Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook (She’s All That, The Baby-Sitters Club); Christmas Revisited; and A Christmas Serenade. Among MarVista’s new titles are God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story, featuring Michael Beach (Mayor of Kingstown, Third Watch); The Murdaugh Murders; Below Deck Deceit; Deadly DILF; A Deadly Influence; Final Heist; Midnight Hustle; and Stalked By My Stepsister.

“As FOX Entertainment Global wraps a successful first year of operation and prepares to return to MIPCOM, our strategy to further expand our fast-growing library of owned content with global appeal is already making a meaningful impact on the international landscape,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment. “This addition of premium unscripted content from Gordon Ramsay, FAE and TMZ uniquely complements our fast-growing roster of multiplatform, linear and streaming content, including animation, scripted series and original movies.”