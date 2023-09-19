RX France Opens Call for Entries for 2024 MIP SDG Award

ADVERTISEMENT

RX France has opened the call for entries for the 2024 MIP SDG Award, recognizing the contribution of a media company to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will be presented during MIPTV in April 2024.

The award forms part of RX France’s ongoing membership and commitment to the UN’s SDG Media Compact, an alliance of over 450 media and entertainment companies committed to leveraging resources toward achieving the SDGs.

Previous recipients of MIP SDF Awards are Sky, A+E Networks and ACT (Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe).

“Inspiring change is what television does best,” commented Lucy Smith, entertainment division director at RX France. “A MIP SDG Award provides a global stage to accelerate change and show what’s achievable and impactful in these critical areas by highlighting exceptional work that peers can admire, learn from and emulate in their own way.”