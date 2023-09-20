World Screen Podcast: FilmRise Goes FAST

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: FilmRise Goes FAST.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise, will talk about the strategies that have made the company the largest independently owned operator of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

World Screen podcast episodes will be released on Mondays and Wednesdays on all major podcast platforms.