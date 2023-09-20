Wednesday, September 20, 2023
World Screen Podcast: FilmRise Goes FAST

World Screen


The latest episode from the World Screen podcast is now available: FilmRise Goes FAST.

In this installment, from the FAST Festival, Max Einhorn, senior VP of acquisitions and co-productions at FilmRise, will talk about the strategies that have made the company the largest independently owned operator of ad-supported streaming apps and FAST channels. You can download and listen to the latest episode here.

