An early entrant in the AVOD and FAST space, FilmRise is helping to monetize content across the ad-supported landscape. In particular, it has its eye on the opportunities for content from Canada. Jonitha Keymoore, VP of global content acquisitions for FilmRise, talks to World Screen about working with Canadian IP-holders to ensure wide distribution and how its monetization strategy differs from other streaming platforms.

WS: How can FilmRise monetize content from Canadian producers, content creators and IP holders through AVOD and FAST?

KEYMOORE: We are proud of the vast network of platform partnerships we have nurtured over the past 12 years. FilmRise was an early entrant in the AVOD and FAST space, and over the years, we have built a reputation as providers of content with a track record of success. Combining this with our in-house sales and operations teams, we can ensure rapid, ubiquitous, well-placed distribution across the digital ecosystem.

WS: How does this strategy for monetization differ from other streaming platforms?

KEYMOORE: While we ensure the development of comprehensive windowing strategies to optimize the monetization of our titles, we don’t lock them into walled gardens for the majority of the term. We have found that having content distributed widely, especially in the AVOD/FAST space, does not dilute revenue potential since most users do not engage with as many AVOD/FAST platforms as they might with SVOD platforms. Therefore, having the content available widely raises its visibility and grows viewership and, subsequently, monetization.

WS: What makes the Canadian content segment stand out in the global market? And why is FilmRise a perfect partner for it?

KEYMOORE: Canadian producers have a long-standing history of creating high-quality content with compelling storylines. While there is a strong audience demand for them in the U.S. as well as other markets—especially in the U.S. market—major Canadian IP that comes into the market is often restricted to a single service (often behind a paywall) and therefore not widely available. It’s unfortunate, since there is sizable, untapped market share that Canadian producers aren’t seeing an upside from.

FilmRise has already begun establishing a reputation with Canadian IP-holders as partners who can help ensure wide distribution and unlock full monetization potential.

WS: What types of partnerships have FilmRise engaged in already in the Canadian market?

KEYMOORE: FilmRise has developed strong relationships within Canada, both in bringing content to the region by way of distribution with major local distributors like Bell Media, as well as growing our U.S.-based relationships as they have entered the Canadian market, such as Pluto TV, Roku, Amazon, Tubi and more.

Additionally, we have secured partnerships to distribute beloved titles such as Kim’s Convenience, Heartland, Kids in the Hall and Corner Gas into the U.S. digital market.

WS: What are the greatest opportunities you see for ad-supported streaming platforms in the year ahead? And how is FilmRise positioned to capitalize on this?

KEYMOORE: As the ad-supported market grows into a more mature state, the barrier to entering the ad-supported space is also increasingly higher in terms of entry as well as operational uplift. FilmRise continues to hold a strong market footprint across FAST and standalone AVOD, as well as a library of over 30,000 movies and episodes across genres such as drama, horror, action, unscripted crime, comedy, classic TV, holiday and many more. We have a nimble team receptive to market conditions and the ability to weave unique distribution strategies on a title-by-title basis.