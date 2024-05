ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has promoted CFO Johnny Holden, expanding his role to include chief strategy officer.

In this newly created position, Holden will, in addition to overseeing all financial operations for FilmRise, work closely with CEO Danny Fisher to lean into the company’s continued growth trajectory. He will also collaborate closely with FilmRise’s executive management and department leaders to further build upon the company’s reputation in data-driven content acquisition and distribution.

Holden joined FilmRise as CFO in 2020.

Fisher commented, “Johnny’s management is characterized by a forward-thinking approach and dedication to fostering a collaborative and inclusive company culture. His unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative strategic planning has solidified FilmRise’s position as a leader in the industry, propelling its growth and success. We are confident that Johnny’s ongoing strategic initiatives will continue to bolster the company as a dominant player in the AVOD/FAST space worldwide.”