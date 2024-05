ADVERTISEMENT

Jonitha Keymoore has been appointed head of content at FilmRise and will assume responsibility for all content licensing and production activities across the company’s streaming network.

Keymoore joined FilmRise in early 2021. During her tenure, FilmRise has secured worldwide digital media rights to a library of content from Buzzfeed, including the celebrity series Hot Ones, along with Z Nation, Death Valley Days and the children’s series The Wiggles, among others.

Before FilmRise, Keymoore served at Paramount, where she negotiated deal terms for acquired content across cable and digital networks.

FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher said, “From the moment Jonitha joined our team at FilmRise three years ago, her impact has been extraordinary. Her dedication, insights and work ethic have made her a cornerstone of the company. In her new role, we have every confidence that Jo will thrive and excel and pave the way for even greater successes for FilmRise.”