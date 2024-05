ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI has completed its £1.15 billion ($1.46 billion) acquisition of All3Media from Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global.

RedBird IMI’s largest completed transaction to date has been approved by regulatory authorities in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI, has become chair of the All3Media board. The company will continue to be led by CEO Jane Turton and COO Sara Geater.

All3Media has 50 production labels, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions, and a distribution arm, All3Media International, that is home to some 30,000 hours.

RedBird IMI was launched just over a year ago to build a global media company across news, entertainment and sports. Previous investments include Media Res, EverWonder Studios, Hidden Pigeon Company and Front Office Sports. It is a joint venture of RedBird Capital Partners, a New York based private-equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and Abu Dhabi-based International Media Investments (IMI).