BBC Studios has promoted Murilo Hinojosa to VP of consumer products and commercial partnerships for Latin America.

Hinojosa joined BBC Studios in 2021 and has been working to grow the Bluey brand within Mexico and broader Latin America. Prior to BBC Studios, Hinojosa was the VP of licensing for LatAm at eOne/Hasbro, working on series such as Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

Hinojosa will report to Suzy Raisa, senior VP of consumer products and business development.