Colin from Accounts Heads to Paramount+ in the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has set a November U.S. debut for the hit Australian comedy series Colin from Accounts.

The first two episodes will be available to stream from November 9, with two new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays through November 30 across the eight-episode run.

“Colin from Accounts has already stolen the hearts of international audiences with its irresistible blend of lovable characters, endearing storylines and the perfect balance of modern-day romance and comedy,” said Jeff Grossman, executive VP of content and business operations at Paramount streaming. “We are beyond thrilled to call Paramount+ the streaming home of the series here in the U.S. as it joins our growing slate of originals.”

Season one is currently available internationally on Binge and Foxtel in Australia, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., Citytv/Citytv+ in Canada, Cosmote in Greece, YES in Israel, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DRTV/DR1 in Denmark, YLE Areena/YLE TV2 in Finland, M-Net 101 in Pan Africa, Universal+ in Latin America and RTÉ2 in Ireland.

Colin from Accounts is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution.