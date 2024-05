ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ has given a series order for Crutch, a half-hour comedy starring Tracy Morgan that will be set in the world of CBS’s The Neighborhood.

Crutch will center on its titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, or “Crutch,” a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold when his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home.

The series is produced by CBS Studios and hails from Cedric The Entertainer and his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Cedric and Eric C. Rhone, along with Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script and will serve as showrunner. Additional executive producers are Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV and Morgan.

Crutch is slated to begin production later this year. Paramount Global Content Distribution is handling sales.

“I’m excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler, and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch, a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.”

Morgan commented, “Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way. I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

“Our subscribers love CBS’s The Neighborhood, so it’s a natural fit to bring Crutch to Paramount+,” added Jeff Grossman, executive VP of programming at Paramount Streaming. “We can’t wait to see what the immense talents behind Crutch—Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer and Owen Smith—bring to this new series.”