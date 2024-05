ADVERTISEMENT

In a conversation during the Turkish TV Festival, Selin Arat, director of international operations at TIMS&B Productions, talked about the challenges and opportunities since the company’s foundation in 2017, as well as the search for the next Magnificent Century.

“We always keep in mind [how to find the next Magnificent Century],” Arat said in a conversation in English with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor of TV Latina, which you can watch in its entirety here. “We have 26,000 square meters of studios, and we can’t wait to find the next Magnificent Century to be filmed there. We are still in contact with the original writers of this title, and they still bring us ideas from time to time. Regarding…partnerships for a big project, we really want to make it happen. It would be like Game of Thrones and Magnificent Century but without the dragons. That’s something we want to continue exploring, but given the current climate of inflation and costs, it would have to be something for a streaming platform, but even they are having funding issues and are very selective with their projects. Despite seeing how we continue to move forward, we are very excited about this [project].”

Arat also talked about the various types of dramas they are producing for different platforms, the evolution in the themes of the stories, the adjustments they have had to make in the narratives considering cultures and nuances and the possibility of partnering for co-productions.

You can view the complete interview here .

To view all of the interviews for the Turkish TV Festival, please visit www.FestivalTurco.com or www.TurkishTVFestival.com.