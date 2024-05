ADVERTISEMENT

In conversation with Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari, editor at TV Latina, Duda Rodrigues, sales manager for Latin America at Calinos Entertainment, revealed how the company is working to ensure that Turkish dramas remain relevant for the next decade in the region.

“The Turks have a mastery in how to write stories,” Rodrigues said in an interview in Spanish that you can watch in its entirety here. “If the story is well treated, it will travel well around the world. We are at a moment where everything produced in Turkey and done well has significant international acceptance. I see that the most successful titles, which have traveled through many territories, have key elements. For example, forbidden love, betrayal and revenge, with a villainess that everyone ends up loving in the end. These are factors that keep the viewer completely hooked.”

Rodrigues also mentioned key titles in the company’s catalog, talked about Calinos Entertainment’s business in Brazil and commented on the plans for the second half of 2024.

You can view the complete interview here.

To view all of the interviews for the Turkish TV Festival, please visit www.FestivalTurco.com or www.TurkishTVFestival.com.