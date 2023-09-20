Cris Abrego & Eva Longoria Set for MIPCOM Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Cris Abrego, Banijay’s chairman of the Americas, and actress, director, producer and activist Eva Longoria are lined up to take part in a joint future-facing keynote at MIPCOM.

The Future of Content: What Comes Next? joint conversation will examine the latest themes defining the entertainment industry, forecasting how they may shape the future both creatively and commercially. The keynote will take place in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes on Monday, October 16, at 4 p.m. as part of the conference program’s Media Mastermind series.

At Banijay, Abrego leads acquisitions and new business ventures across North and South America. He previously served as president and CEO of Endemol Shine Holdings and as co-founder and CEO of 51 Minds Entertainment. Longoria founded production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment in 2005, soon after her breakthrough onscreen role on Desperate Housewives, to intentionally bring stories from Latinx and other underrepresented communities to the screen.

“MIPCOM CANNES is one of the industry’s most significant global marketplaces, and it’s an honor to join the conversation as a keynote speaker alongside Cris,” said Longoria. “Our industry is facing tremendous disruption and transformation which can lead to opportunities that can transform and reshape the future of what content looks like. I’m looking forward to discussing how we can drive what’s to come.”

“It’s become commonplace to reflect on the extraordinary moment of inflection we find ourselves in, and yet we must continue to consider how the seismic shifts in the entertainment ecosystem create new opportunities for business and creative leaders to determine what’s next,” added Abrego. “I can think of no better setting for this conversation than alongside Eva at MIPCOM CANNES, the annual gathering that has distinguished itself as course-setting for the global and U.S. content industry.”

“The MIPCOM CANNES stage is the place to hear unrivaled insight from the entertainment world’s biggest, most influential figures,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES. “Eva and Cris are true creative leaders whose impact and accomplishments extend way beyond their credits on screen. With the industry at a pivotal point, this is an unparalleled opportunity to hear the combined perspectives of one of the Americas’ leading executives and one of the world’s most recognized filmmakers and public figures on the factors shaping its future. We look forward to welcoming them warmly to Cannes.”