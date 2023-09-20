Paramount+ Launching in Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount is bringing its Paramount+ streaming service to Japan in partnership with J:COM and WOWOW.

Japan marks the second market in Asia to launch the service, following its debut in Korea last year.

Launching on December 1, Paramount+ will bring its catalog of films and series to Japan through the on-demand services of both J:COM and WOWOW at no additional costs for their subscribers.

The launch slate will include the Japan premieres of originals such as Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Paramount+ slate also will include titles from Paramount’s library, featuring Hollywood hits such as Mission: Impossible, Bumblebee and G.I. Joe from Paramount Pictures; CBS shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS; animated favorites such as Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants and Comedy Central’s South Park; Showtime titles such as Dexter and Ray Donovan; and MTV’s young-adult series and iconic music shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

“With the launch of Paramount+ in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide,” said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+ International. “It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business. I am excited to strengthen our collaboration with J:COM and WOWOW to offer their audiences incredible content and beloved stars and characters from our iconic studios and brands.”

Yoichi Iwaki, president and representative director of J:COM, said: “For many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount’s diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership. In particular, the group’s drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount+ original productions through J:COM STREAM. Together with our long-time partner WOWOW, we will ensure the success of Paramount+ in Japan. In addition, we will strengthen our partnerships with both parties to enhance the value of the entertainment experience for our customers.”

Akira Tanaka, representative director, president and CEO of WOWOW, said: “Paramount Global has continued to lead the U.S. film and TV industry, consistently producing works that move people around the world. For 20 years, WOWOW has been delivering Hollywood films and drama series from Paramount Global, all of which have received high praise from our subscribers. With this partnership, we are now able to offer a large volume of wonderful content from Paramount+, including films and international dramas, through WOWOW on demand. WOWOW, along with JCOM, will work diligently for the success of Paramount+ in Japan. We are excited about our partnership with Paramount. I also hope to explore further collaborations with both companies in the future and connect it to various new initiatives using content.”