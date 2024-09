ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer at Paramount and president of Republic Pictures, is lined up for a Media Mastermind keynote at the forthcoming 40th edition of MIPCOM.

The keynote will see Cohen share insights into the worldwide content licensing strategy he leads within the multi-faceted global studio and additionally be joined in Cannes by special guests.

The keynote will be presented in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festival in Cannes on October 22 at 3 p.m.

“Dan Cohen drives one of the biggest licensing portfolios in Entertainment,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “The breadth of Paramount’s brands and distribution platforms combined with their commitment to third party licensing is second to none. An audience with Dan Cohen offers a masterclass study in creativity and monetization, informed by his decades of experience on the international stage adapting to new technologies, audience behaviors and opportunities. We warmly welcome him warmly back to Cannes.”

Cohen said: “MIPCOM Cannes has consistently been a critical beat in our annual sales cycle in the ever-changing global content licensing landscape,” said Cohen. “I’m honored to be delivering a keynote address at the landmark 40th edition of the market as it is a valued opportunity, which MIPCOM provides for our global team to gather together and with our clients.”