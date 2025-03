ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ is set to bring its ad-supported tier to Germany, Switzerland and Austria following rollouts in Canada, Australia, the U.K. and Ireland.

This week, the Premium plan becomes available alongside the standard tier in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. For €12.99 per month in Germany and Austria and CHF17.90 per month in Switzerland, the tier delivers 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on select titles and concurrent streams on up to four devices at once. This summer, the ad-supported basic tier arrives for €5.99 per month in Germany and Austria and CHF7.90 per month in Switzerland.

“Paramount+ is seeing strong international subscriber growth as fans in markets around the world come to our service for hit series from Landman and Happy Face to SpongeBob and Star Trek,” said Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager for Paramount+. “New subscription models are reshaping the streaming industry, giving consumers more choices to enhance their experience at different price points. We are already seeing strong adoption with non-standard plans accounting for nearly half of direct-to-consumer sign ups in Australia, Canada, U.K., Brazil and Mexico. I am confident we will see continued momentum as we expand our multi-tier options in Germany, Switzerland and Austria.”

Lee Sears, president of international markets advertising sales at Paramount, added, “Expanding our Paramount+ ad-tier plan to new markets will unlock a tremendous opportunity for advertisers. Partners can connect with fans of our hit global franchises, films, and series, across Germany, Switzerland and Austria in a seamless, comprehensive and impactful way.”