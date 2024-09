ADVERTISEMENT

5X Media has tapped Limor Gott Ronen, who served as senior VP of Keshet International from 2012 to 2021, as a partner and producer.

Gott Ronen is re-teaming with Alon Shtruzman, co-CEO of 5X. They spent nearly a decade together building the Keshet slate and brand globally.

Since leaving Keshet, Gott Ronen has been building a scripted and documentary slate in film and TV, including with Josh Fox (Gasland), who she has since brought into the 5X fold. She will continue to work with collaborators such as Tim Kring (Heroes, Touch), Avi Belkin (Mike Wallace is Here), Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy (Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty).

Previous projects from Gott Ronen are now set up at HBO, A24 and with partners such as Nicholas Weinstock (Severance, Escape at Dannemora) and his Invention Studios, as well as Candle Media/Exile Content Studio.

“I am so excited to have this second act with Limor, who joined me as one of the two first hires at Keshet International,” Shtruzman said. “She played a massive role in our international programming growth and brand success there. And now we get to repeat that feat by harnessing her development expertise, eye for talent, IP and the marketing of commercially successful shows that travel internationally.”

Gott Ronen added, “It’s exciting to be building something again and to team up with Alon, Gil, Scott (Einbinder, 5X executive chairman) and the wonderful 5X team to create a new company that is truly independent, with an innovative approach to the business, tremendous value for partners and clients and keep developing projects I’m passionate about.”