Talent Discovery App Pacts with Fuse Media, Keshet International

HUSSLUP, a new mobile app for emerging talent, is working with Fuse Media, Keshet International and Roadmap Writers to help identify and foster up-and-coming writers and filmmakers.

Sarah Mack and Josh Price, winners of the Roadmap Writers X HUSSLUP Pitch Competition, will receive an exclusive opportunity to pitch their completed script to Alon Shtruzman, CEO of Keshet International and an early investor in the app, which is currently in beta. The winner was chosen by a group of industry professionals from a shortlist of five projects voted on by HUSSLUP members.

“We are all about great writers telling original stories and HUSSLUP helps us source and vet smart new talent,” said Shtruzman. “I am so excited to be an early partner in this groundbreaking digital platform and look forward to hearing the winning pitch from an amazing writer who has the potential to create the next big hit.”

With Fuse Media, HUSSLUP will be powering a search for films to premiere in 2024 on Fuse+ streaming service. “Fuse has always supported independent filmmakers via our award-winning Fuse Docs and Fuse Films franchises, both of which spotlight stories about underrepresented communities,” said Marc Leonard, head of content and marketing at Fuse Media. “What we’ve discovered through that process is that there really isn’t an environment to foster the development of emerging filmmakers. We created Filmmakers to Watch to fill that void and are excited to partner with Husslup to introduce exciting new talent to our audience.”