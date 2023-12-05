Fuse Media Signs Deals for Streaming Service & FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuse Media has signed deals that will see its streaming service Fuse+ launch on Tata Play Binge in India and its FAST channels Latino Vibes and OUTtv Proud debut on Google TV.

Fuse+ features over 500 hours of original scripted and unscripted programming, Emmy- and Peabody-winning docuemnataries and films.

“With a programming slate that serves as an entertainment destination for so many viewers, partnering with Tata Play Binge was a natural fit for Fuse Media as we continue our global expansion,” said Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media. “Fuse+’s library is made up of vibrant, culturally diverse stories, and we’re thrilled to introduce our empowering original programming to Indian viewers.”

The Latino Vibes channel celebrates Latino culture and features high-caliber stars and stories in an exclusive mix of studio and independent films, scripted and reality series, documentaries and specials.

OUTtv Proud comes from the LGBTQ+ streaming service OUTtv and celebrates a global queer audience by amplifying the voices of top talent and rising stars in various series, documentaries, films and specials.

The launch of Latino Vibes and OUTtv Proud on Google TV follows the launch of Fuse Media’s Shades of Black channel on the platform earlier in the year.