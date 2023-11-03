Fuse Media Introduces Spanish-Language Version of Backstage

ADVERTISEMENT

A Spanish-language version of Fuse Media’s Backstage FAST channel has become available on Samsung TV Plus Mexico.

With over 200 hours of Spanish-language content, Backstage gives viewers an inside look at iconic superstars and artists on the rise. It features inspirational stories from stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg.

Domestically, Backstage has grown for 13 straight quarters, with total minutes watched posting double-digit year-on-year gains in Q3. Given this success, Fuse Media plans to debut a Spanish-language version of the brand, Backstage en Español, in the U.S. as well.

The Spanish-language version of Backstage marks the first time one of Fuse Media’s DEI-focused FAST channels has been dubbed for international distribution.

“It’s with great pride that we are launching Backstage as Fuse Media’s first service in Mexico and the first FAST channel we are dubbing for international territories,” said Miguel Roggero, Fuse Media’s chairman and CEO. “This launch is just the latest milestone in the growth of our successful DEI-focused FAST channels suite, and we’re excited to share this vibrant, inspirational service with Mexico’s music-loving audiences.”

“Backstage has been a success since its launch five years ago, growing substantially in terms of viewership and distribution with each quarter,” added Patrick Courtney, head of streaming and business development. “Expanding our distribution as a fully dubbed channel to Mexico in partnership with Samsung further demonstrates the popularity of our FAST channels in multiple languages across the globe.”