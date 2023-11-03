Mediacorp Forges Partnership with Singaporean Charity Honour

ADVERTISEMENT

Mediacorp has partnered with Singapore’s Honour, a charity that seeks to promote a culture of honor for the well-being of the nation, to showcase films created by young emerging filmmakers to build on the growing interest in honor-themed films among local audiences.

Both companies will curate film titles to be streamed on Mediacorp’s digital video platform, mewatch, and aired on Mediacorp’s Channel 5 as part of the free-to-air channel’s Lights. Camera. Singapore. collection of locally produced works.

Honour and its co-founding lead partner Ngee Ann Polytechnic have delivered content centered on the themes of honor and honoring to more than 5,000 through 11 theatrical screenings over the past nine years. Through this new partnership, it will expand its reach to an even wider audience.

“Mediacorp is no stranger to engaging audiences with compelling content and supporting innovation in storytelling,” said Lim Siong Guan, founding chairman of Honour. “Their dedication to diversity and their commitment to enriching the cultural landscape align perfectly with our vision. Through this partnership, Mediacorp will provide a national stage for our film initiative, giving filmmakers and their stories the exposure they deserve.”

“We are committed to championing local content and talents and are excited to join hands with Honour to celebrate some of the finest works by our budding filmmakers,” commented Angeline Poh, chief customer and corporate development officer at Mediacorp. “By showcasing these films across our network, we hope to amplify their exposure to a wider audience, as well as foster a stronger appreciation for local content.”

“The Honour Film Initiative has always been dedicated to telling very personal stories that resonate deeply and intimately with audiences,” added Jacqueline Tan, director of Ngee Ann Polytechnic’s School of Film & Media Studios. “Having trained filmmakers for the past 30 years through the Diploma in Film, Sound & Video (FSV)—the nation’s most established filmmaking course—Ngee Ann Polytechnic is delighted to have partnered with Honour for the past nine years. Through the latest collaboration with Mediacorp, we look forward to having our students’ works impact more in the community.”