MIPCOM Spotlight: Mediacorp

All That Glitters counts among Mediacorp’s top MIPCOM highlights.

The drama follows along as friendship and hatred intertwine when three companions struggling in the lower rung of society turn into foes in the midst of pursuing their dreams. Filmed in Alor Setar, Malaysia, and Hat Yai, Thailand, and written by Ang Eng Tee (The Little Nyonya), the title is “Mediacorp’s blockbuster of the year,” says Jesslyn Wong, VP and head of content distribution.

Two factual series also top the list. Season two of The Negotiators takes a deep dive into four life-and-death situations in order to meet those who have mastered the art of tact during lethal circumstances. Season ten of the investigative series Undercover Asia uncovers the hard truths in Asia’s underbelly to give audiences a look into the plight of the disenfranchised.

“We aim to showcase our strengths in storytelling and bring original, award-winning content from Singapore to audiences around the world,” adds Wong.