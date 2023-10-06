MIPCOM Spotlight: All3Media International

ADVERTISEMENT

From producer Two Brothers Pictures, Boat Story is a brand-new thriller on offer from All3Media International.

Two Brothers’ “pedigree for original, character-driven storytelling and comedy-thriller-action adventures holds immense appeal in the international market,” says Sally Habbershaw, executive VP of the Americas. The title follows down-on-their-luck strangers who think they’ve finally caught their break, only to find themselves pushed to the very edge.

Far North, a comedic true-crime drama from South Pacific Pictures, tells the story of an everyday couple that foils an international crime ring’s largest-ever drug deal in the Pacific. Tree on a Hill, from Fiction Factory, is set in a small, sleepy town near the atmospheric Brecon Beacons. There, an ordinary couple finds themselves at the center of a mystery.

“Our offering is both deep and varied,” adds Habbershaw.

All3Media International’s slate also features Searching for Satoshi: The Mysterious Disappearance of Bitcoin’s Creator, from Paul Kemp Productions. “We live in a world where nearly everyone has heard of Bitcoin and crypto, but most of us aren’t aware of the rich, compelling mystery around it,” says Stephen Driscoll, executive VP for EMEA at All3Media International.

The documentary “offers audiences an inviting gateway to explore the fascinating and bizarre story of who created Bitcoin, who the mysterious Satoshi is and, most significantly, why they created this utopian ideal that has made and lost so many fortunes,” Driscoll adds.

Shakespeare Unfiltered charts the murders, treason, spies, lovers and gangs that inspired William Shakespeare’s most famous works. The reality series Blue Therapy (w.t.) delves into the relationships of five young and diverse couples.

Driscoll says, “As always, All3Media International will bring an impressive slate of great new productions to launch, plus an exciting range of new projects for 2024.”