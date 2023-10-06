Saturday, October 7, 2023
Home / Top Stories / MIPCOM Spotlight: Audiovisual from Spain

MIPCOM Spotlight: Audiovisual from Spain

World Screen 17 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to its stand at MIPCOM, where Spanish companies can showcase projects, Audiovisual from Spain will have a terrace in the Seaview Producers Hub.

In this lounge, focused on co-production and financing opportunities for producers, the company will be hosting a number of events.

The Spain & Canada: Focus on Co-Production (October 16) is a bilateral pitching activity for Canadian and Spanish producers interested in international partners. The Spain Brand New Content—Breakfast (October 17) is for international buyers interested in discovering fresh content from the most relevant Spanish exhibitors. The Audiovisual from Spain Networking Lunch (October 18) will see invited partners and clients get to know the latest Spanish content offerings.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Report: Sports Rights Ownership Fragments

According to Ampere Analysis, total annual media rights spend in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia grew from $20.8 billion to $34.9 billion between 2014 and 2022, an increase of 68 percent amid increasing fragmentation.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.