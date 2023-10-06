MIPCOM Spotlight: Audiovisual from Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to its stand at MIPCOM, where Spanish companies can showcase projects, Audiovisual from Spain will have a terrace in the Seaview Producers Hub.

In this lounge, focused on co-production and financing opportunities for producers, the company will be hosting a number of events.

The Spain & Canada: Focus on Co-Production (October 16) is a bilateral pitching activity for Canadian and Spanish producers interested in international partners. The Spain Brand New Content—Breakfast (October 17) is for international buyers interested in discovering fresh content from the most relevant Spanish exhibitors. The Audiovisual from Spain Networking Lunch (October 18) will see invited partners and clients get to know the latest Spanish content offerings.