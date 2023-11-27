TV Asia Screenings Festival Highlight: All3Media International

ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by strong traction across the region, All3Media International expanded its Asia-Pacific team under Executive VP Sabrina Duguet this year, and now the team is arriving at Asia TV Forum with a mix of titles that speak to the breadth of its catalog, highlighted in the TV Asia Screenings Festival.

Highlights include two shows fronted by beloved chef Gordon Ramsay: Kitchen Nightmares USA, back for an eighth season, and Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars. “Gordon Ramsay is loved all across the globe, and that most certainly includes Asia,” Duguet notes.

The company is also showcasing new premium factual such as Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake. “Evergreen, well-produced science series are always a success with clients in Asia, and this enlightening series elegantly combines entertainment with education,” Duguet notes.

The buzzy game show The Traitors is a key focus on the non-scripted formats front. “With over 20 local versions produced in the last two years, The Traitors is the hottest format in the market right now,” Duguet says. “Its unique blend of reality and psychology will be coming to Asia very soon.”

Rounding out the highlights is a second season of Trigger Point.