Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home / Top Stories / TV Asia Screenings Festival Highlight: All3Media International

TV Asia Screenings Festival Highlight: All3Media International

World Screen 1 day ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Driven by strong traction across the region, All3Media International expanded its Asia-Pacific team under Executive VP Sabrina Duguet this year, and now the team is arriving at Asia TV Forum with a mix of titles that speak to the breadth of its catalog, highlighted in the TV Asia Screenings Festival.

Highlights include two shows fronted by beloved chef Gordon Ramsay: Kitchen Nightmares USA, back for an eighth season, and Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars. “Gordon Ramsay is loved all across the globe, and that most certainly includes Asia,” Duguet notes.

The company is also showcasing new premium factual such as Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake. “Evergreen, well-produced science series are always a success with clients in Asia, and this enlightening series elegantly combines entertainment with education,” Duguet notes.

The buzzy game show The Traitors is a key focus on the non-scripted formats front. “With over 20 local versions produced in the last two years, The Traitors is the hottest format in the market right now,” Duguet says. “Its unique blend of reality and psychology will be coming to Asia very soon.”

Rounding out the highlights is a second season of Trigger Point.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Banijay Launches New Branded Content Department

Banijay has launched the department Banijay Branded Entertainment (BBE), led by Carlotta Rossi Spencer, head of branded entertainment business development.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.