Screening Rooms & App for ATF Now Available

Watch clips and access detailed information on new shows by visiting our video portal’s dedicated Screening Rooms for ATF, and check out the World Screen app, now updated for ATF, delivering program listings, news and a range of resources.

WorldScreenings.com allows you to search for a show by company, title, keyword and genre. Clips can be watched in wide-screen and full-screen modes. You can also see detailed company information via the Screening Rooms. Visit the Screening Rooms here.

Features of the World Screen app include:

TV Listings: The ultimate resource for programming buyers, providing a detailed listing of new content available.

Screening Rooms: Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows.

Exhibitors: This feature provides stand numbers for numerous exhibitors at ATF.

Screenings Festival: Check out the TV Asia Screenings Festival.

Schedule: Access the ATF conference schedule.

Restaurants: Details on restaurants—with TripAdvisor reviews—in Singapore.

News: Access our daily news stories, with headlines organized by genre.

Digital Editions: Check out our ATF digital editions for exclusive interviews, trend pieces and more.

Photos: World Screen‘s Instagram feed has the latest first-look photos, behind-the-scenes shots and promo pics.

Videos: Access our YouTube channel for interviews with top-level stars and producers.

iPhone and iPad users can download the app from the iTunes App Store. Android users can get the app from the Google Play Store.

Have the app already? Just open it up on your device and it will update automatically with all of our new content for ATF. You can also click on the app settings in the sidebar menu and select “Check for new content.”