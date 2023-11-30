ATF Spotlight: Warner Bros. Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanning all genres—from scripted dramas to factual and lifestyle, kids and reality—there’s a diverse selection from Warner Bros. Discovery, including HBO originals, Max originals, Warner Bros. TV and Warner Bros. Animation titles.

“For those in Asia, The Sympathizer—an HBO original drama set in Southeast Asia—already has people talking,” says Jae Chang, head of content licensing for Southeast Asia, India and Korea.

There’s also the brand-new Tom and Jerry series, House of the Dragon season two and True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Further highlights include The Regime, The Penguin, Dr. Wolf and Found.

“After the success of Barbie, and with Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiering in December, there will also be a keen interest in the Warner Bros. theatrical slate,” adds Chang. “At ATF, Warner Bros. Discovery has its usual presence on the market floor, showcasing one of the broadest and most compelling portfolios of new content.”