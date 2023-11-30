Jeremy Darroch, Morgan Stanley’s James P. Gorman Join Disney Board

ADVERTISEMENT

The Walt Disney Company’s board of directors has appointed James P. Gorman, chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, and Sir Jeremy Darroch, former group chief executive of Sky, as new directors.

Darroch’s appointment is effective January 9, 2024, and Gorman’s is effective February 5, 2024.

Darroch joined Sky as CFO in 2004, was promoted to group chief executive in 2007 and served as executive chairman in 2021. He is a director and the pending chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Group. Darroch was knighted by King Charles III in June.

Gorman became CEO of Morgan Stanley in January 2010 and chairman in January 2012, and he will assume the role of executive chairman on January 1, 2024. He joined the firm in February 2006 and was named co-president in December 2007.

“James and Jeremy are both widely respected leaders in their industries, and their expertise will complement the talents and experience of the Disney board as we continue to focus on delivering for consumers and shareholders alike,” said Mark G. Parker, chairman of the board at The Walt Disney Company. “In the 14 years that James has been CEO of Morgan Stanley, he has overseen a strategic transformation of the institution and delivered significant shareholder value, and was integral to Morgan Stanley’s well-managed succession process over the past year,” Parker said. “Jeremy brings extensive leadership in the international media business, and during his tenure at Sky, he led Sky’s successful transition from a linear satellite broadcaster to one of Europe’s largest multiplatform TV providers.”

“Disney stands apart, both in its creative excellence and its deep connection with consumers,” said Gorman. “It is an incredible opportunity to join this accomplished board of directors and to lend my experience and perspective as the company implements its strategic vision to build for the future.”

“I am thrilled to join the board of directors of one of the most beloved brands in the world at such a pivotal moment for the company,” said Darroch. “I look forward to working closely with my fellow board members to advise Disney’s executive leadership on the implementation of their strategic priorities designed to drive sustained growth and create long-term shareholder value.”