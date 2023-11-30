Lionsgate Promotes for Domestic TV & Digital Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has promoted Kate Nexon to president of domestic TV and digital distribution.

Nexon will now oversee North American sales, strategy and planning for the company’s first-run film and TV pipelines and library. She will lead the flow of content through the group’s domestic licensing, rev-share and FAST pipelines.

She takes on the elevated post after having previously served as executive VP of domestic television and digital distribution. A 14-year Lionsgate veteran, Nexon began her career in the home entertainment division before joining the TV distribution group with a basic cable and pay TV remit.

“Kate has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and made important contributions to the continued growth of our global distribution business,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution. “She is a true Lionsgate success story, and her deep industry expertise, collaborative approach and strong client relations will be invaluable assets as we continue to position the studio for future growth.”