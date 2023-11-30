Tubi Appoints Head of International

ADVERTISEMENT

David Salmon has been appointed executive VP and managing director for international at Tubi.

Salmon previously spent more than a decade at Endeavor, focused on founding and scaling digital businesses. He was most recently founder and CTO of Endeavor Streaming, Endeavor’s video technology group.

Salmon is based in the U.K. and will report to Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi.

“Tubi has now led the U.S. market as the number one AVOD player for six months, and we believe our unique product and content strategy is ready for the global stage,” said Sud. “As other services raise subscription fees for consumers, we believe that audiences around the world will look for more choice, more personalization and less friction in how they are entertained. David brings an incredibly rare combination of entrepreneurial, technical and streaming expertise in global markets, and I’m thrilled to expand our footprint with his leadership.”

“Tubi has an industry-leading position in the U.S. and we’re looking to replicate that success across international markets,” said Salmon. “We already have a fast-growing footprint in Canada, Australia and Central America, and I’m excited to join Anjali and the team during this time of growth to advance those efforts while expanding into new markets like the U.K. and further into Latin America.”

Tubi has exceeded 70 million monthly active users and is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Panama, Australia and New Zealand.